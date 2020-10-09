And the idiocy continues from President Trump in his extraordinarily clueless tweet about leaving Walter Reed Medical Center. Says our great leader, “Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life.” This is the kind of advice he feels is appropriate to give to the 7 million people who have suffered with this disease and its long range medical impacts, not to mention the 200,000 who have died?
No big deal to those suffering financial loss, unemployment, the loss of medical coverage or the possibility of eviction from their homes. Don’t be afraid all you small business owners who have closed your stores, all you restaurant and bar owners and staff who have been laid off. No problem for airlines, hotels, theme parks, theaters, sporting events if it takes another year to return to normal.
Mr. President, we are in the midst of a global pandemic that is being mishandled by your administration and you have the audacity to suggest we not let it dominate our lives. Are you suggesting that we just bury our heads in the sand until it magically goes away? Your arrogance and disdain are mind boggling.
So, with at least a dozen people infected as a result of the Rose Garden event to announce Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court nominee, how many others will become ill because our president failed to follow the mask wearing and distancing guidelines from his own experts? And he continued to expose his staff to the virus by taking a ride in his motorcade so he could wave at his supporters. This action was beyond clueless. It was outright dangerous. And then we get the final banality from his tweet: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” One can only assume that the message, clearly, is to actively seek to be infected with COVID-19 because it will make you feel 20 years younger.
Can it get any worse from this president? The tweet is so outrageous that we may be inclined to think that nothing can top it. But we can all be assured that Trump will figure out another way to surprise us with his incompetence, ignorance and cluelessness.
David George, Bakersfield