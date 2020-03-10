While opining about clowns in the presidential race, a recent letter writer neglected to mention the "Clown-in-Chief" in the White House ("Letter to the Editor: Do they think they can win?" March 5).
Above the auditorium stage at Beardsley Grammar School was emblazoned the motto "Think clearly, speak truthfully, act nobly." These are words to admire, words to inspire, words to live a life by. Sadly, our current president is bereft of any of these traits.
Think clearly? I see no sign of lucid thought. Speak truthfully? I hear lies and gibberish. Act nobly? Really? This guy is turning us into the laughing stock of the free world. It's never safe to question another's spirituality, but having examined my own, I'll try. Does a Christian lie and obfuscate on a daily basis? Does he never apologize when he is obviously wrong on an issue? Does he suppress free speech? Does he divide rather than unite? Does he engage in nepotism and favoritism? Does he shift the blame when things go awry? Does he attack the weak to aggrandize himself?
This country did not elect a king. We will still be a constitutional republic when he is gone.
Jim D. Smith, Bakersfield