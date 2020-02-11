The Constitution of the United States of America gives the Legislative branch of the government the right and the responsibility for oversight of the president. Upon impeachment of the president by the House of Representatives, the Senate must hold a trial to decide the president’s guilt or innocence. A trial by any honest account must have evidence and witnesses. But this sham procedure had neither. The sham was created and run by a group of Republican senators who, afraid of Trump, gave us the ultimate Profiles in Cowardice.
A large number of nonpartisan government workers who were involved with the inner workings of the Ukraine scandal swore under oath as to what they knew from first-hand encounters with the players. But Trump could not allow those closest to him to swear under oath because he knew that truthful testimony would be his undoing. He would have been exposed as the lying huckster that he is. And these cowardice senators allowed this to happen.
If Trump loses the 2020 election but does not accept the results, what will stop him from staying in power? These senators say that Trump can do whatever he wants if he thinks it is in the nation’s nest interest. When asked about our fledgling government, Benjamin Franklin said “A republic, if you can keep it.” I believe we are close to losing it.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield