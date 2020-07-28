This next week, LiL, aka Lady in the Lake, at Buena Vista will mark her second year in the water. All that has been recovered is her leg. Since the leg of LiL has been found by a little girl in 2018 at PKW3, a human bone was recently found at PKW5 by kids at Buena Vista in the stinky rotten Tule reeds, along with a car.
From July 2018 to December 2018, I believed the leg of LiL could have been my missing daughter, Baylee Despot. I waited almost six months to find out it was not Baylee. As reported by the media, search and rescue gave it "the old college try." The public was advised that better sonar equipment had to be borrowed from Tulare County to search the lake, and the lake had been "thoroughly searched."
How can a car have been missed with human remains inside? Is there a protocol when searching for remains that metal detectors can be used as well as the sonar equipment? In 2019, the Lightning in a Bottle music festival took place with around 20,000 party people. Festival goers were not to be in water, but they were, as well as structures.
The car was still undetected! Buena Vista Lake needs to shut down and get cleaned up. Until this happens, I vote to close Buena Vista. This needs to be done ASAP!
Jane Parrent, Bakersfield