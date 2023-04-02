Regarding the March 30 letter "Pass gun control now": This person is either uninformed or ignorant of the California laws on guns.
We have the most laws in California and we have to register our bullets when we buy them, two packs only. If he owned a gun, he would know that. First, you have to take a test to prove you know how to handle a gun. The test is about 16 questions, one being if a child found a gun in the living room, what would you tell them to do? If you don't pass, you don't get that gun. If you pass, you have to load and unload the gun, to show the gun shop you know what you are doing.
After that, they do the federal check on you to make sure you are not mentally ill or a criminal. (Of course with this latest shooter, she was mentally ill, but on the records it was under her health records, I believe.) After all of this, you have to wait 15 days to get your new gun. It is easier to register a car than buy a gun. Get your facts straight!
In California, legal gun owners always get punished because people have no clue about assault weapons, rifles or handguns. They post misinformation and people believe it. Our children are worth it, punishing the wrong people doesn't help. The liberals are part of the problem. Schools need more protection, and criminals need tougher punishment.
— Sandi Murray, Bakersfield