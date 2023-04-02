Regarding the March 30 letter "Pass gun control now": This person is either uninformed or ignorant of the California laws on guns.

We have the most laws in California and we have to register our bullets when we buy them, two packs only. If he owned a gun, he would know that. First, you have to take a test to prove you know how to handle a gun. The test is about 16 questions, one being if a child found a gun in the living room, what would you tell them to do? If you don't pass, you don't get that gun. If you pass, you have to load and unload the gun, to show the gun shop you know what you are doing.

Tags

Recommended for you