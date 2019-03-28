If one's expenses are tax deductible for using a guide/service dog to the IRS, don’t they have to show proof on the tax form, if audited, that the dog is trained to perform services? How come there is a different law for one form of government than any other branches of government or for public use? Is it because money is money and rules are different for that?
I can only hope Congress will get around to clarifying the law on what is a true service dog. I think airlines would be very happy about that. It might take a few pet dogs as “fake” service dogs to ride free in the cabin and throw up or snap at a Congress member sitting next to them to really get the ball rolling, since a true service dog is trained not to do that. Or maybe people with pet dogs can pick a date and march across America to all government buildings and say they are with their service dog and go in. Maybe even posting on social media would do the trick. Does anybody else have any suggestions other than a petition?
Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville