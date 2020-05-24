Our government is based on a two-party system whereby robust debate is required to present all sides of an issue in determining which is the wisest course to pursue.
A recent letter writer said former President Barack Obama attacked President Donald Trump twice in this past week ("Letter to the Editor: Obama's attacks," May 19). Did he attack him on policy or personality? Unless you live in a cave, you know that hardly a day passes without Trump attacking someone on a personal level. Among the plethora of unsuitable and undignified words hurled by our president toward those he dislikes, here are a few: horse face; wacky and deranged; dumb; sloppy; crooked; loser; idiot; dummy; moron; fool; crazy, lying lowlife.
When Obama criticized the president about his pandemic crisis policy, Mitch McConnell accused him of not being classy. Arguing his case on a matter is Trump’s due, but being a bully is not. Now that is not classy.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield