Homelessness in Bakersfield is now a top concern for Bakersfield and kern County as evidenced by recent official actions and news articles highlighted by The Californian's recent editorial ("OUR VIEW: Kern, Bakersfield step up to offer hope in homeless crisis," Sept. 15).
The editorial was a positive one listing some of efforts by both the city and county, unlike the unfounded rants against the city on this local government's supposed failure to fight homelessness by local talk radio "full of themselves" hosts Richard Beene and, especially, firebrand Ralph Bailey.
What the community needs to know is the Bakersfield City Council recently voted to donate $155,000 to the Kern County Homeless Collaborative, gave the struggling Bakersfield Homeless Center $200,000 several months ago, has budgeted a new 40-bed add-on to the Bakersfield Homeless Center as well as another 40 beds for the Bakersfield Rescue Mission. This positive steps have received virtually no recognition.
The city's actions are in keeping with our Congressman Kevin McCarthy's goals on alleviating homelessness in Kern County.
Let's get real. It was the city of Bakersfield that built the Bakersfield Homeless Center in the first place many years ago. I was a member of the City Council when we voted to construct this much-needed facility. Yes, the problem of homelessness was evident more than 30 years ago. It is worse now as everyone very well knows.
Mark C. Salvaggio, Bakersfield