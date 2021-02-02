Of the many cities/counties in California that have passed an ordinance relating to the keeping of hens, I have found documentation of 18 cities/counties that have used the CEQA “waiver.” I have found one city that has used a “Negative Declaration,” which is a written statement briefly describing the reasons why a proposed project, that is not exempt from CEQA, will not have a significant effect on the environment and, therefore, does not require the preparation of an Environmental Impact Report. I found no documentation that any city/county has completed an “Environmental Impact Report” solely for the purpose of keeping of hens.
CEQA requires analysis of agency approvals of discretionary “projects.” A “project,” under CEQA, is defined as “the whole of an action, which has a potential for resulting in either a direct physical change in the environment, or a reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment.” CEQA only applies to projects which “have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment; where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment, the activity is not subject to CEQA.”
The approval of this ordinance does not approve any development project and does not result in the possibility of creating significant or cumulative effects on the environment.
The City Council needs to stand up for the council members who voted to pass the ordinance and the citizens who worked hard to get it passed.
— Kirk Boland, Bakersfield