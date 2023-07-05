After reading John Donegan's front-page article on our City Council considering putting a pay raise measure on the ballot (“Council members, paid $100 monthly, consider asking voters for a raise,” July 2), there are a few other facts the public needs to know.
It is misleading to say members of the Bakersfield City Council only make $100 a month. The truth is each of them receive several hundred more dollars a month in the form of an unnecessary car allowance, which I voted against back during my days as a councilman.
Our council members also are entitled to free medical, dental, vision and life insurances paid for by the city taxpayers. This amounts to several thousand dollars annually for each member of the City Council.
We have a part-time City Council with most members holding regular private-sector jobs.
There is good reason for this.
We want our members of the City Council to be there to serve the community, not for power.
Service to the people is the key.
Two previous salary increase ballot measures failed to pass several years ago, one called for an $800 monthly salary, the other for $600.
Maybe it is time for Bakersfield citizens to support a pay raise for their council members.
But don't tell us they only make $100 a month.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield