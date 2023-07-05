After reading John Donegan's front-page article on our City Council considering putting a pay raise measure on the ballot (“Council members, paid $100 monthly, consider asking voters for a raise,” July 2), there are a few other facts the public needs to know.

It is misleading to say members of the Bakersfield City Council only make $100 a month. The truth is each of them receive several hundred more dollars a month in the form of an unnecessary car allowance, which I voted against back during my days as a councilman.

