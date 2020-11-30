Back in 2012 when the subject of backyard hens was discussed by the Bakersfield City Council, the Legislative and Litigation Committee wanted to use the ordinances from Santa Rosa and San Diego for guidance. They determined those ordinances were too new at the time to know what potential problems could arise by allowing backyard hens within residential zones.
Recently, I was able to contact the deputy director of the Development Services Department for the city of San Diego and a senior administrative assistant for Code Enforcement for the city of Santa Rosa. I also contacted departments for four other cities — Citrus Heights, Long Beach, Murrieta and Oxnard. All these cities I have contacted responded and said that they have had little to no problems with their ordinances regarding backyard hens.
I have also begun researching cities that passed similar ordinances and I have yet to find any city that was required to complete an Environmental Impact Report related to any backyard hen ordinance. The only information I have found is that some cities have filed for a California Environmental Quality Act exemption, which I believe the city of Bakersfield has done.
For months many Bakersfield citizens have been working hard to get this ordinance passed. They went about it the right way. They researched, wrote letters, called their council members and attended city council meetings. For a short period of time, it seemed like our system of government worked for the community. Until the day before it was to go into effect and the hen ordinance was put on hold due to a lawsuit filed by an “anonymous” group.
After this frivolous lawsuit has been settled, the ordinance should be immediately put into place; to do otherwise would be in violation of the civil process of government. There was a vote by the current City Council, in which four of the seven members voted to approve the ordinance. The City Council needs to honor that vote and those council members who sided with the majority of its residents.
Kirk Boland, Bakersfield