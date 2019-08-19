When President Trump suggested that two United States representatives should be denied access to visit Israel, our country officially lost the title of being the “United” States. Our democracy assumes that our citizens may disagree and will vote representatives in to advocate for their positions. Thus, it is reasonable to expect that there are politicians who will hold widely divergent views with each other and the president. We do this so that all peoples’ opinions may be heard, considered and represented – a democracy in the truest sense of the word. However, even in our disagreements, regardless of one’s views, we are all citizens of a “United” States.
However, when President Trump suggests that some representatives' voices should be marginalized/excluded, he undermines our democracy and unity. Consider how we would react to having our political representatives denied inclusion to a political summit in another country because they were black, Christian Scientists or women — wouldn’t we be outraged and condemn their bigotry? So, too, ought we condemn the bigotry leveled against any of our duly elected officials being denied access because they are Muslim. Consider further, when President Trump encourages this, as he believes that merely because these representatives hold different opinions than he does, that they should be “thrown out” and supposedly “hate America,” and now, must be excluded from doing their job to represent different opinions.
This isn’t a democracy anymore, this is fascism.
Kendall Maria Moya, Bakersfield