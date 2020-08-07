Last week on the Faith section, there was a feature on the architecture of churches and cathedrals. There are several other styles of famous buildings which do not fit in the ones mentioned. The Hagia Sophia, St. Mark's Basilica in Venice and St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome have a more Byzantine heritage with the large dome. The Hagia Sophia is almost circular. The inspiration for these may have come from even earlier churches.
My curiosity was aroused by an ancient chapel or church in the main square in Krakow, Poland. I was able to attend a concert there. The acoustics are fantastic. The structure is best described as a conical hat. These are relatively small. On another tour, which included Zadar, Croatia, there was a similar church, which was also used for musical events. Some of the building materials were pieces of Roman columns. Similar churches of this circular type can be found in other countries.
More recent examples of this style include the Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady) in Dresden, Germany, but much grander. There is even an excellent example in Bakersfield, the Olive Drive church. It is amazing to trace this style back in history.
Gerhard Schmidt, Bakersfield