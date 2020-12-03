With Black Friday behind us, many of us are all getting ready for Christmas, the COVID-19 way. Bakersfield has just gotten more creative with us all thinking “I can do that!”
We can all agree that it is not the norm with all these COVID-19 precautions and people having to social distance. Everything has suddenly changed from last Christmas. But if there is a will, there is a way, and Christmas Town just got better! We did not even have to get out of the car!
For $25 a ticket, you can drive your car ($50 for vans/limos) through the three million Christmas lights spectacular! You had four adults feeling like we were stepping back in time. The lights, the decorations, the whole ambiance was amazing. Pioneer Village was transformed into a town that definitely is worth driving through. The brochure says it is one mile of lights that truly had us oohing and awwing the whole time. We actually need a do over. You have to drive no more than 5 mph, and the only person who has to watch out is the driver. There was just so much to see.
At the end of the ride, you can take some quick pictures with Santa, including a mailbox specifically headed to the North Pole. Christmas Town brought a lot of joy with some experiences that are COVID-19 friendly for the young and the young at heart. I'm definitely going back before the lights go down.
Vivian Bell, Bakersfield