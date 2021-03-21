The palm trees PG&E is chopping down are almost as old as Bakersfield ("Rosedale Ranch's iconic palm trees are on the chopping block, and PG&E wields the ax," March 4). They are ancient and a landmark. How much does PG&E pay tree trimmers to trim and cut down trees? Do they get paid by the tree? Is that why they are chopping down the palms? California palms are priced between $500 and $2,000.
Palm trees are a lifeline. Many creatures find shelter and food in them. Palms are nesting and roosting sites for birds and other wildlife. In the western region of the United States, orioles, Cassin's kingbirds, starlings, egrets, herons and a variety of small mammals, including the antelope squirrel and kangaroo rat (endangered species), use them regularly. Where is the Environmental Report regarding the destruction of these ancient trees?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Research Station, Fire Sciences Laboratory, Fire Effects Information System report on Washingtonia filifera (Also called California palm, California fan palm) states, "California palms are fire resistant. They are rarely killed by either the initial burning of their shag or by subsequent burnings. Burning experiments show that their fibrous trunks are difficult to ignite and almost impossible to flame. ... Crown fire, a common occurrence, reduces crown size. ... Reduction in trunk and crown reduces the evapotranspiration rate, making more effective use of limited water supplies... Wind-blown, advancing crown fire does not inflict as much damage or kill as many palms as a slow-moving fire burning in still air."
— Ellen Janzen, Bakersfield