I am really happy to see that The Californian still believes in irony. It places Steven Mayer's story of PG&E cutting down Keith Gardiner's palms ("Rosedale Ranch's iconic palm trees are on the chopping block, and PG&E wields the ax," March 4) right next to a public notice from PG&E asking for a rate increase to pay for wildfire costs. The increase must be to pay the urban lumberjacks to cut down defenseless palms in farmland. We sure wouldn't want those cotton fields to burn up.
Also, PG&E apparently did not do a cost analysis to determine the monetary value of each palm versus the cost to cut down each tree in comparison to the cost of moving the power lines or placing them underground. After all, they planted their power poles decades after the palms were planted.
— Fred Simon, Bakersfield