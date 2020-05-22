In the May 16 edition, The Californian printed the article "Will Congress help California? Newsom's budget banks on it." School children are listed to take a hit. I'll quote: "Without an infusion of at least $14 billion from Congress, Newsom said the state would have to cut billions to public schools, hundreds of millions for preschool, child care and higher education programs and reduce health benefits for the poor, among other things."
I know many of the homeless include children and I would prefer to see those children in "healthy" homes until their parents get back on their feet financially. Unfortunately, the majority of the homeless are in their predicament because of drugs or mental illness. For those that are mentally ill, they need to be in hospitals for treatment.
But for those who "choose" to have drug problems, leave them be. They have made their choice. There are programs already, that tax-payers fund, for a drug user to get help. I know because my daughter went through one. She is now clean, has a great job and is providing for herself and her children. So why should children in schools, and their families, suffer the drug users’ consequences?
Where is my rant coming from? In Monday's paper, there was an article, "California homeless quarantine in hotels, more rooms needed." The headline is deceiving because in the article it says, "In his new budget this week, Newsom proposed spending $750 million in federal stimulus funding to buy some of the hotels to permanently house the homeless." This is going beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
So, in Newsom's budget, he wants to cut school funding, which affects our children and possibly their futures, but he wants to buy hotels to permanently house the homeless.
Janet Needham, Bakersfield