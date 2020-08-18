In his recent "Community Voices," Brik McDill tries to reassure parents, in particular, to "relax" and "cognitively our kids will do just fine if they lose some classroom time" ("COMMUNITY VOICES: It's not all about classroom learning," Aug. 10). But will they?
I am quite sure McDill is well aware that one of the primary markers of one's cognitive capacity is having the ability to sustain attention during any new learning experience. It would be unrealistic to assume that any classroom teacher, no matter how well trained and innovative, would be so lucky not to have at least occasional challenges of inattentive students.
Not to underestimate the desire and abilities of most parents being forced to homeschool their children, but the challenges of maintaining the attention of their children at home has to be overwhelming. Parents also need to worry about younger siblings or senior parents needing attention, juggling employment and regular in-home distractions such as laundry, cleaning and television noises. I am not trying to berate any parent. My own daughter-in-law did an outstanding job last spring home educating her three energetic elementary school age boys. But she is a skilled former teacher and reading specialist and has the luxury of not having to work outside the home.
She and her husband are fortunately able to provide a "safe and stimulating environment" for their family. My concern is for the mental and emotional well-being of all students not in a school classroom this fall.
Cynthia Icardo, Bakersfield