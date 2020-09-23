I live in the R1 city limits. I do not want chickens and I do not want my neighbors to have chickens in their backyards. If I want to see or hear or smell chickens I would live where they are presently allowed.
Chickens have mites, fleas, worms, bumble feet, etc,, when in capacity. The average chicken lays one egg every 26 hours? How many eggs can your family eat every day? I would not accept or buy eggs from a home-kept chicken. What is their health, how clean is their coop, are the eggs candled, and are they properly stored?
I already have mice, raccoons. possums, and cats in my neighborhood who leave their leavings in my yard. Chickens would only add to the comings and going of these animals. Go online and learn about chickens. Please NO chickens in R1 locals.
— Judy Walker, Bakersfield