Once again I feel I must speak up in support of the folks who would like to have backyard chickens ("Bakersfield City Council to consider repealing backyard hen ordinances," Jan. 21). I sincerely hope the City Council will not rescind its approval for families to be able to raise chickens.
I speak as someone who had chickens, a pair of Mallard ducks and a pair of geese for several years. My neighbors and I lived in perfect harmony. There are people in my neighborhood who have chickens now and they pose no problems.
Of all the things we should be upset about, chickens should be at the bottom of the list. Far more annoying and/or dangerous are the never ending illegal fireworks. If you want to do something to improve your neighborhood, report the darn people who think setting off huge booming fireworks any night of the week for no apparent reason is fun.
Let's give the folks who want to have chickens a chance. There are rules in place that they have to abide by, and if they step out of bounds hold them accountable. I believe those who want chickens are serious about being good neighbors and will be responsible.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield