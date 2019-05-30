A recent letter writer wrote, “The present scandal is the result of men with homosexual tendencies being accepted into the priesthood” ("Letter to the Editor: The church does not need to change her teaching," May 26).
First off, these are not homosexual men. They are predators and pedophiles. Homosexuality does not equate to pedophilia. Secondly, there is no such thing as “homosexual tendencies,” a term that was dropped culturally years ago. One either is, or isn’t, homosexual, heterosexual, bisexual or asexual. These are not “tendencies.”
In light of the dozens of scandals involving pedophile priests, maybe the church should consider changes, including dropping its (for most orders) rule against married priests. As a lifelong Catholic, who until recently thought highly of our local monsignor, I would like to see the church change.
Diane Alburger, Bakersfield