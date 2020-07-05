In response to a recent letter writer ("Letter to the Editor: Take responsibility for your actions," July 1) I say this: tell it to Walter McMillian, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, among others.
If the letter writer doesn't know who these people are, that would explain why he objects to recent protests. They had not committed crimes, yet our justice system and/or police failed them. Change is overdue, and it is up to people who believe in equality for all Americans to support that change. Yes, teach responsibility and do the right thing. But also reform police practices that kill people for walking down the street swinging their arms or falling asleep in their cars.
Sandy Minner, Bakersfield