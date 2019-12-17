When I read about the Kern County Board of Supervisors plan to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom's leadership in curtailing fossil fuel consumption to fight climate change, I wanted them to hear the words of Greta Thunberg ("County supervisors plan to counter governor's actions against California's oil industry," Dec. 10). When Time Magazine's Person of the Year spoke during the United Nations General Assembly in September, she scolded the world's leaders by saying, "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you! ... change is coming, whether you like it or not."
Brian Russom, Bakersfield