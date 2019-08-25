When I went to school in the 1950s and early 1960s, we were taught English and word meanings.
The word illegal had a specific meaning. Somewhere along the line that word has changed meaning. If something was illegal, it was against the law and subject to some degree of punishment. Now it seems that when referring to the folks crossing our border illegally, that term has a different meaning.
If a man or woman commits a crime and is sentenced to jail or prison and they have kids, they are separated when one is incarcerated. How is there such a furor over illegal immigrants crossing the border and being separated? Seems to be wrong.
Jerry Pope, Bakersfield