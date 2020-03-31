Life is confusing now. I'm at home, but I'm not on holiday. I'm working, but I'm surrounded by family. There is not a famine, but I feel the urge to horde milk. I'm not going to die from this virus, but it's daily on my mind. Real life feels unrealistic. I know I'm not the only one. I'm ready to go back to the days when I did not give a second thought to hand sanitizer, toilet paper, crowds or breathing air.
I'm willing to change through this trial, but not if I become a worse person in the process. I don't want to be the guy who scorns people who can't manage to sneeze in their armpits. I don't want to cheer politicians who send me money I didn't earn. And I don't want to neglect my duty to family, friends and church.
I know the good old days weren't perfect, but it turns out they were pretty good compared to our current state. Whatever the future holds for our nation, I just hope we conserve the best parts of our past and the best parts of ourselves.
Josiah Vencel, Bakersfield