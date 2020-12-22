I want people to know that just because a tree company advertises they are a certified arborist, it doesn’t mean a thing. You should look them up on the International Society of Arboriculture’s website to see if they are an ISA certified arborist.
There are so many people who are getting ripped off by false advertising of certified arborist on staff. What you should be asking is for the tree company to show its ISA Certified Arborist card which shows they have taken the ISA test and passed it. In addition, you should ask if the so-called certified arborist will be supervising all the pruning or if he/she just is giving you the bid.
For example, I just had a client that hired a so-called certified arborist, and the associates butchered their trees and they went on the neighbors property and pruned some of the neighbor’s palms. The neighbor is a lawyer and now he is suing my client for coming onto his property and pruning his palm. You must get the approval of your neighbor before you prune any tree that might be on both properties. You cannot prune a neighbor’s tree just because it is on your property. You must get the approval in writing or you face a lawsuit. The tree company should also get the approval in writing from the neighbor before they do any pruning.
Don’t be mislead by anyone who tells you that they are a certified arborist. Ask for proof. Furthermore, when you have your trees pruned, make sure you are present when the work is being done. Don’t just go inside. Check to see if the work is being done according to your expectations. You should not have more than 25 percent of the foliage removed.
Michael Monji, ISA Certified Arborist WE-7429A