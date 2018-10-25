According to the latest reports, the total number of migrants heading north from Central America has reached 6,000. That is the number of students in two Kern County high schools. They are families composed of women and children, and they want no part of the drug cartel's violence and lawlessness. Why are there drug cartels and where did they come from? It seems that addicts and recreational users in the United States are the biggest buyers of illegal drugs in the world. It is a multi-billion dollar business and the competition for territory and supply routes is fierce, hazardous and deadly. So, if you don't want any foreigners coming to America, but you also don't want your supply of illegal drugs to dry up, go look in the mirror for the real culprit.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield