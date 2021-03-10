Billie Jo Medders celebrated her 90th birthday recently. This milestone should be shared and celebrated by everyone in Kern County because she is so outstanding and has touched so many lives.
At this time, when we seem to be searching for something good and hopeful, there is Billie Jo. As “case worker” for Congressman Bill Thomas for many years, she went above and beyond to help people in our community. Regardless of race, income, religion, education or any other personal situation, Billie Jo helped people and solved problems when others thought it was impossible.
Billie Jo Medders is a wonderful person: mom, nana, wife and friend to Bakersfield. Her late husband, Clarence Medders, was mayor of Bakersfield and principal in our local schools. I mention this to take nothing away from Billie Jo as wife, supporter and partner of her husband. This point is, she has been a powerful influence in helping Bakersfield and has a remarkable capacity to encourage and bring out the best in people.
“Aunt Betty,” Billie Jo’s beloved aunt, lived beyond age 106. With this great ancestry, let’s be grateful Billie Jo will be with us for many years to come.
— Roy Ashburn, San Luis Obispo