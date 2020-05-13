California Day of the Teacher is May 13.
“California Teachers: Inspiring Generations” is the theme for this year’s California Day of the Teacher. The celebration arose out of legislation co-sponsored by the California Teachers Association and the Association of Mexican-American Educators in 1982.
Kern Division, California Retired Teachers Association is calling attention to the great work educators do on a daily basis to help students succeed. Especially now during the current unprecedented global pandemic, they are doing what it takes to continue to make a difference in the lives of their students. Schools are physically closed, but teachers are on duty striving to provide the knowledge, opportunities and encouragement students need to succeed.
Join us in saying, “Thank you,” and in honoring the teachers of Kern County.
Ramona Gia, secretary of the Kern Division California Retired Teachers Association