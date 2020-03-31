Everybody deserves to live a healthy life. Every year, public health professionals dedicate a week to promote healthy living and call it National Public Health Week. This year, public health professionals are excited to share their knowledge with America the week of April 6, with each week day highlighting a specific aspect of health.
On Monday, mental health is the topic. Mental illness is very prevalent with one in five Americans experiencing a mental illness.
Tuesday focuses on maternal and child health. Thirty-one percent of women will face pregnancy complications in the United States.
Wednesday focuses on violence prevention. In 2017, there were a total of 39,773 gun-related deaths within the country.
Thursday emphasizes environmental health change. Environmental issues include access to drinking water, air pollution and increased natural disasters. These threats to health cause many to develop health ailments.
Friday focuses on education access. Statistics show that high school graduates have an increased lifespan of about nine years as compared to non-high school graduates.
Saturday’s goal is to promote safe and healthy housing. Lead pipes, pest infestations and residential crowding increases a community's susceptibility to health deterioration.
Lastly, Sunday addresses economic inequality. There are 6.8 million children living in poverty, which hinders their health and development.
Public health addresses multiple aspects necessary for a prosperous life, and people of all kinds deserve one. Help us spread the word about Public Health Week in order to promote a healthier community. For more information, visit http://www.nphw.org/nphw-2020
Maura Hoffman, Bakersfield