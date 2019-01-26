The reader attacking the cats at Hart Park for spreading disease and killing birds and rodents is wrong ("Letter to the Editor: Where is the outrage?" Jan. 23).
I have been in a room with cats and never caught anything from them. In contrast, humans near me have given me the flu and colds. Then there is Staph and MRSA spread by human medical staff because they can't be bothered to wash their hands. And food poisoning by careless and dirty humans.
Pregnant women are at risk for toxoplasmosis carried by cats because they don't wash their hands after cleaning litter boxes. This is not the fault of cats. They hardly plot to find pregnant women and infect them. And they did not choose a litter box, humans did. This is also contracted by not cooking meat well. Is this the fault of cats too?
As for birds, I don't enjoy seeing them killed by cats. But this is a genetic program. Therefore, it is involuntary. Again, not a fault of the cat.
Is the reader as horrified at humans choosing to keep animals in horrific conditions prior to slaughter, and consuming them, as he is by killing birds and rodents?
Then there is the hanging upside down and beating of dogs to make them "better" food, by humans overseas, before killing them to consume.
This is the "superior species"?
Jean Hughes Gutierrez, Bakersfield