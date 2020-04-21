With respect to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gesture to give cash to illegal immigrants living in California (respect is a poor choice of words), might I suggest Newsom and other concerned citizens read of the exploits of Davey Crockett. Those interested can Google “Not Yours to Give,” as reprinted from Harper’s Magazine in 1867.
In the article, Crockett’s constituent Mr. Bunce takes him to task for his voting in Congress for the sake of charity. Bunce pointed out that the money in the U.S. Treasury is not theirs to give. Those that read the piece will likely be reminded of the stark contrast of that period as compared to today. A republic then as compared to the (fill in the blank) we now endure.
Bunce further states, “The man who wields power and misinterprets it is the more dangerous the more honest he is”. Also, “The power of collecting and disbursing money at pleasure is the most dangerous power that can be entrusted to man.”
Newsom’s gambit seems to differ from the federal version which returns some taxes to taxpayers. Illegal immigrants and citizens alike can only envy the corporate cheese giveaway.
Andy Wahrenbrock, Bakersfield