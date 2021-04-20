I honestly don't believe Valerie Schultz could have been more off base with her recent column on "cancel culture" (VALERIE SCHULTZ: 'Cancel culture' by any other name," April 11). To compare today's "cancel culture" to mere boycotts of products or businesses, or, even more absurdly, to fashions going out of style, is a gross misrepresentation of the issue.
No, today's "cancel culture" increasingly targets individuals for expressing "unwoke" opinions with the goal of ruining lives and careers. There are a litany of examples which obviously can't all be listed here. Among those are Professor Nicholas Christakis of Yale University, who had to step down from his position for the crime of defending his wife who dared question the school about its guidance on the all-important social issue of Halloween costumes. More recently, Piers Morgan lost his job for simply saying he didn't believe Meghan Markle's allegations against the royal family. So much for journalistic skepticism!
And it's not just conservatives decrying this phenomenon. Last summer, a letter published by Harper's magazine decrying cancel culture was signed by many bona fide liberals. Bill Maher, former CNN host, and hardly a conservative, has also heavily criticized it in recent videos. A Cato Institute survey found 62 percent of Americans say the political climate prevents them from voicing their opinions. This included Democrats (52 percent), Independents (59 percent) and Republicans (77 percent).
This is a far cry from boycotts and changing fashions.
— Layne Logan, Bakersfield