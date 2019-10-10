I am surprised that Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Liz Cheney and other Republicans are so upset with President Trump announcing the removal of U.S. troops from northern Syria. They must have missed Republican leaders Marco Rubio, Jim Jordan, and Roy Blunt over the weekend. Each explained that Trump’s invitation to China to dig up dirt on Joe Biden was a joke. It was just a joke. Rubio added “He just did it to get you guys (the press).” I must admit, Trump got me too; I thought he meant what he said in his public statement to the United States and world audiences. Now his comic genius has turned to Syria. Apparently, Graham and company just can’t take a joke.
Steve Bacon, Bakersfield