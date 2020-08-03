The president believes in the combined principles of subsidiarity and solidarity that made this nation great: Personal responsibility and e pluribus unum.
He applied this principle by allowing the governors to set the rules in their own states. Unfortunately, they and way too many mayors botched it royally to make political points while watching their cities burn.
By subsidiarity, the mayors should respond to the needs and challenges of their communities to assure the common good and law and order. If they are having problems, the governor provides best available resources from the state level.
As Portland begins to settle down with local and state law enforcement taking control, the federal property enforcement personnel will remain on hand should it get out of control again. As things settle down, the federals can leave. When normality is restored, the state forces can leave. This is the exercise of subsidiarity coupled with solidarity.
The principle requires the higher up the aid comes from, the shorter the term it remains on scene. Of course, the bottom line of subsidiarity is the individual and his/her family. If they are out of control, as we are seeing with rioters being supported by delusional “Moms” who should have used a strap years earlier, we know we have a lot of educational work to do that the schools failed so miserably and we let them get away with it.
Gerald V. Todd, Bakersfield