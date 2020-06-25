I started to read the June 20 article "City officials respond to website's demand to divest Bakersfield Police Department." The website People’s Budget Bako is calling for police funds to be redistributed to different areas such as housing security, mental health and wellness and public transportation. One of the website's organizers said the reason was because "Cops don't equate to public safety for people of color."
I had to ask myself which color he was speaking about — black, tan, white, yellow or green? To divert more funds to the items they list, we could put members on a "no call" list if they dial 911.
I should have stopped when I got to this group's website name. Any group or person who would call our city of Bakersfield "Bako" can't be taken seriously.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield