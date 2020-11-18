Pretty amazing reading these calls for unity from the same opinion letter writers who so vehemently expressed their disdain for my president (They refutedly claimed he wasn't theirs)!
For nearly four years, we had to read their espousals of hatred for our president and endure their venomous name calling of anyone who supported him. I am confident, by the nature of our character, that we shall show them more civility than they have displayed for us. They will likely not see the violent barring of their speakers from prearranged speaking engagements, huge rallies on the capitol plaza the day after the inauguration (without allowing the president a day in office), hateful headlines and hateful name calling of our elected leader (i.e. boogieman Trump), intentionally manipulating his spoken words taking comments out of context (i.e. Trump calls undocumented immigrants "rapists" and "criminals").
I voted for my president, Donald Trump, for his conservative platform, and he has attempted to deliver on every aspect. In my opinion, we have been safer with him in office than we will ever be with "open the borders Biden."
Linda Banducci, Bakersfield