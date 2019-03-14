Our thanks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Assemblyman Vince Fong and other legislators who are actively looking for creative ways to fund new water storage in California ("Momentum builds for public investment in California water-storage projects," March 9)
Additional surface storage must be a key component of California’s water strategy for the future. Climate variability means we will likely see more “climate whiplash,” or more extreme shifts between exceedingly wet and dry years. New storage means we can keep more of the wet-year water for use in dry years rather than losing it all as it rushes out to sea. Storage will also help mitigate flood concerns and replenish underground aquifers.
There are multiple projects that have been thoroughly vetted and are ready to go. The sooner we fund and build them, the better it will be for all Californians.
Mike Wade, Sacramento