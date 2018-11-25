When reading Sunday’s paper, I was startled. There on page A8 in the State/Obituaries page was an article about the California Republican Party (“California GOP ponders way forward after losses”). A former Republican leader in the state Republican Party is quoted as saying the “party isn’t salvageable at this time.” Another leader thinks the problem is money and organization.
Isn’t the problem actually that the party has not changed with the times? It appears to me that the party has little concern for people that don’t fall into the GOP’s preferred current demographic (older, white individuals).
Divisiveness, supporting President Donald Trump and an aversion to all taxes will no longer win the day in California. Two weeks ago, California Republican Congressional nominees were heavily defeated in Orange County. How long before they don’t win a majority in the San Joaquin Valley?
Terry Beals, Bakersfield