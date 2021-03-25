I read with great interest a recent article (“Reform drive focuses on rates paid to homeowners with rooftop solar,” March 20). I do not consider myself wealthy, but I did pay $36,000 to get solar panels installed on my roof. The payout in electricity savings is predicted to be seven years, and I have not yet reached payout. My electricity bill prior to the panels occasionally exceeded my house payment in the summer months, and so I invested, not only to reduce my carbon footprint, and partially power my plug-in hybrid car, but to avoid continued rate hikes from PG&E.
Does this make me wealthy? I don’t think so! Each year when my usage is compared to my power generation, I get a small credit toward my natural gas usage. My true up is based on kilowatts, not cost. If PG&E is paying me a high rate for my overproduction, it certainly does not amount to much credit to my gas bill (approximately $100 per year).
PG&E also complains that I’m not paying my fair share of infrastructure. As I said, I spent $36,000 on solar equipment. Do you think PG&E will repair my system if it breaks? I’ll handle my infrastructure, and PG&E can handle its infrastructure. Solar panels are good for the planet and good for my house, and I really do not care if they are good for PG&E.
— Bob Goon, Bakersfield