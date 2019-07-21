“Go back to Mexico, (racial slur)!” I recall the first time someone yelled this phrase to me. I was 8-years-old and did not understand the definition of the word he used. However, I could tell by the tone of the Anglo boy’s voice and the smirk on his face that the remark was demeaning.
My mother told me not to worry and assured me that people who used these words were stupid and ignorant. She reminded me that although my skin was brown, I was more American than them. Later in life I would be told, “Go back to where you came from,” and as time progressed, I realized the people who said these remarks were either immature, ignorant racists or both.
Like a slap in the face, I was taken back to those terrible times of racial prejudice and hatred in my youth when I read President Trump’s tweet about four Congresswomen noting “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” I am offended as an American citizen and retired veteran, that the president of our multicultural democracy lacks the intelligence, sensitivity, class, decorum and character to make such an outrageous comment. It is not a coincidence that the four people he debased are women of color and one a member of the Muslim faith. Equally disgusting is Trump saying he doesn’t regret his tweets despite their appearance as racist because “Many people agree with me.” So, in short, having racists agree with you is a confirmation of your racist statement, therefore, there is no need to refute it? We’ve come a long way from having a bully on the schoolyard tell you to go back where you came from to the bully being the president of the United States.
David A. Torres, Bakersfield