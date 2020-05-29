On Monday, there was a Viewpoint feature written by Jon Stuebbe ("Pick up bulky items curbside every other week," May 25).
Previously, in the center of the Yellow Pages there was a green section about recycling and free large item pick up with phone numbers given. It is not in the current Yellow Pages. The problem: with cell phones, people don't get the book. Even if they did, chances are they have no curiosity to see what else there is in the book besides phone numbers.
The truck pick up proposal no doubt would be rejected as too costly. In the past, I have suggested to council members, supervisors and the mayor getting radio stations to feature public service messages and getting billboard advertisers to donate space giving information about the free pickup. Another thought would be having small signs like the parking/no parking signs on the same posts in dump locations. Periodic events for free pickup do not get the activity they deserve. It must be more fun to load up the stuff, and find a spot to dump it.
Gerhard Schmidt, Bakersfield