When the Kern County Ten Year Plan to End Homelessness failed to achieve its intended goal after 20 years, it was replaced by a new model: Built for Zero.
Built for Zero is a data- and process-driven system that aims to reduce the number of people who are homeless to zero.
Kern County is touted as fifth in the nation to achieve the “functional zero” designation. This means that there are as many people exiting homelessness as there are entering. It means that chronic homelessness in Bakersfield and Kern County is rare. It means that when you drive down Ming Avenue, ride on the bike path or go through downtown Bakersfield, the homeless you see have not been in this predicament for very long and they will be speedily rehoused.
The problem is that none of this aligns with empirical evidence. Yet these data are being submitted to the public and to HUD to convince us that the pathway out of homelessness is now an expressway rather than the perilous footpath that it is, full of frustrating U-turns and dizzying roundabouts.
Trends like the Ten Year Plan and Built for Zero come and go, but those who are homeless do not disappear just because numbers from a database show they no longer exist.
Joan Behrick, Bakersfield