The recent string of earthquakes reinforced in my mind that California is a great state. While we had multiple 6-plus magnitude quakes and literally hundreds, if not thousands, of smaller ones, we had no fatalities. Even damage was pretty limited. A couple gas fires, probably because of improperly restrained water heaters and a trailer that fell off of its cinder blocks. Once again, probably not properly restrained. Most structures were unharmed because they were built according to building codes that many people, including myself, complained about. My house, built with shear panels and seismic tie downs came through unscathed like most homes. Most people were reduced to filming the water splashing out of their pools to show just how bad the quakes were.
If someone would just come up with seismic rated shelving the next quake will have no visuals for the news media.
Dave Thomas, Bakersfield