Bakersfield, and the rest of California, are reading articles like Steven Mayer’s ("Despite wet storm Bakersfield's water deficit to continue in valley, mountains," March 11) about a potential drought this year and wondering what can be done.
While individual conservation efforts are always important, there is much more we can and should be doing.
The complex system of infrastructure that delivers water to our homes, schools, businesses, farms and the environment is old and in desperate need of repair.
In addition to fixing what’s broken, we also need to “Build Back Better,” which means more storage to help us adjust to climate change, “green infrastructure,” and new technology to help us better utilize recycling and desalination. This kind of investment will also create jobs, aid the environment and help adjust to climate change.
Repairing decades of neglect is beyond what individual Californians or the state can do. We need to urge our federal representatives to include funding for water infrastructure in upcoming legislation.
— Mike Wade, Sacramento