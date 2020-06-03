Why do some police officers behave as they do? While training for the U.S. Army, my training and indoctrination emphasized killing the enemy and by inference to minimize the taking of prisoners. In the “art” of war, to maintain efficiency, this type of training is needed. Some soldiers are subjected to more extensive training in the art of killing people. Most of us were instilled with this notion: “When in doubt, shoot first, ask questions later.” A necessary survival condition during war time. As civilians, some of us may have some difficulty forgetting our training; time heals, of course.
I have often thought, what civilian job most closely parallels the job of an ex-soldier who has been trained to kill other people? Sometimes, the job of a police officer pops to mind. My interest leads me to ask: What number of ex-soldiers make up our nation’s police force? Are ex-soldiers preferred by appointing authorities? As civil servants-to-be, do they have an advantage with tests?
The training of a police officer is and must be different from that of a soldier. Their training is to keep the peace, serve and protect in a safe manner. A soldier is trying to make the peace at all costs while staying safe and obeying their training instincts. But, I wonder, can a soldier, with battlefield instincts, who then enters law enforcement truly forget their past training?
The video showing a police officer with his knee on the neck of a helpless man makes me wonder if he is an ex-soldier with still a knee-jerk battlefield instinct not to take prisoners.
I will not say that an ex-soldier cannot be a fine police officer — many are.
Julian Filoteo, Bakersfield