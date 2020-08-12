I am confused as to why we are only getting an updated VA clinic as opposed to a larger care center, possibly with inpatient services. It seems our area is dense enough to support one, and there is no lack of space for such a facility. Why doesn’t “My Kevin” push for something his constituents so desperately need and have also requested on multiple occasions? Stop giving us your barest minimum effort, Rep. McCarthy, and actually work to bring real benefits and change to our area!
Janice French, Bakersfield