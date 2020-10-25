It was unfortunate that The Californian chose to reprint a cartoon that lends credence to the urban legend that children are at danger from tainted Halloween candy. Adult hysteria over purported satanic undertones of the holiday and the furtherance of unfounded myths of razor blades, poison and worse have helped to rob children of one of the few holidays that have traditionally focused on children.
Although well-intentioned, the x-raying of candy, "Trunk or Treats," and "safe" Halloweens have the consequence of making children unduly afraid of their neighbors and neighborhoods. Asking for treats from adults in my neighborhood who complimented my costume is one of my fond childhood memories. I can only hope that the tradition that I enjoyed so much during my early years returns after the pandemic in a form that my childhood friends and I would recognize.
John Tarjan, Bakersfield