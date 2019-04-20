I read with interest the relatively fair reporting (the political views of both sides covered evenly without a real conclusion in favor of either) by The Associated Press in Monday's paper, “White House: Migrants to sanctuary cities not a top choice.” In spite of the con arguments presented, it seems to me to be a brilliant idea espoused by the president to settle the illegal immigrants, who cannot be returned to their home countries, into the sanctuary communities who have continually expressed, by their actions and speeches, the desire to have open borders and to welcome such immigrants into their neighborhoods. It sounds like a logical, rational, reasonable, compassionate action to take. The passionate resistance to this brilliant idea by the left in other media sources certainly emphasizes the utter hypocrisy on this subject of that side of the political spectrum.
Richard W. Burritt, Bakersfield