After reading the article about the petition to defund the Kern High School District police force, I have some thoughts ("Petition calls for KHSD to defund its police force before Monday budget adoption," June 29).
As the 84 year old son of a third grade teacher mother and an elementary school principal father, it appears to me that Ucedrah Osby is requesting that the KHSD, at least partially, take over the responsibility of parenting these teens. I agree that there should be no need for a school district police force as it was in my day when there were no fences around any of the schools.
Without delving into the number of students of color being expelled versus the number of white students being expelled, I would like to know how many students, regardless of race, that are expelled come from single-parent families compared to those from two parent families. In the end, teens are responsible for all their actions and decisions as are adults. However, teens need both parents teaching them what is right and what is wrong as well as proper behavior in and out of the home to have the best chance of success in life. The problem of students misbehaving at school coincides with the breakdown of the nuclear family in America.
Are these people, who are so upset about the expulsion problem, as upset and trying to do something about the break down of the nuclear family? If you are, I congratulate you!
James McMahon, Bakersfield